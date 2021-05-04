Desertcats add trio of former UTEP players in advance of PBA season

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Southwest Desertcats, who stormed through the ABA last season to an 18-1 record, have loaded up for their first season in the PBA.

Already with a talented roster, the Desertcats introduced four new players to the public on Tuesday, all with local ties.

A trio of former UTEP players headlined the bunch, with big men Hooper Vint and Isaiah Rhyanes, and guard Tevin Caldwell joining the mix. Irvin High School legend Justin Avalos, who played professionally in Mexico will also be on the Desertcats’ first PBA roster when the season begins later this month.

“I wanted to play with some good players, and I looked at this team and there was talent everywhere,” said Caldwell. “It’s more for the youth, I want to give them hope.”

The Desertcats’ first PBA home game is May 29.