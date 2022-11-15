EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet.

The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon.

Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci in what will likely be a pass-heavy offensive attack under offensive coordinator June Jones, the former head coach at the University of Hawaii.

We're ready for Steven Montez to bring the 🔥 to Seattle!



The Seattle Sea Dragons select quarterback @Airmontez12 pic.twitter.com/UOK6NMMqyu — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) November 15, 2022

We’re very excited to have Ben and Steven join the Sea Dragons,” said Seattle head coach Jim Haslett in a news release. “I’ve been open about our desire to pass the ball and these guys bring big arms to the table. Ben is an athletic, play-maker with NFL experience. Steven is also mobile and able to throw from anywhere on the field. Both of these players have all the tools to succeed in a June Jones offense.”

Montez played college ball at Colorado, passing for 9,710 total yards and 63 touchdowns over four seasons with the Buffaloes before signing with the Washington Commanders in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

Montez spent most of the 2020 season on the Washington practice squad, and was released before the 2021 season. Montez spent the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad, before getting waived this past May.

He possesses prototypical NFL size at 6’5, but hasn’t yet had the chance to truly prove what he can do at that level. Perhaps the XFL is that chance.

“He just hasn’t been in a system to really exploit his talents,” XFL senior vice president of player personnel Doug Whaley told the Seattle Times. “So he’s the type of guy that hasn’t gotten that look or that chance. Now he can come to the XFL, battle it out with Ben, and best man win. If he wins, he can show ‘Hey, what you saw in college, you can see how I’ve developed and I can move the needle from just being a physical prospect to being a positional prospect with the quarterback acumen that I gained by playing in the XFL.’”

XFL training camps will begin Jan. 8 around the league, with the regular season starting Feb. 18.