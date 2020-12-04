Decker, ‘The Base’ hosting winter indoor hitting league

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former El Paso Chihuahuas star and MLB player Cody Decker and The Base indoor baseball complex have teamed up to put on an indoor hitting league.

Some of the region’s best players work out with Decker and other former Major Leaguers at The Base refining their skills. The indoor league will begin Dec. 5 and utilize some of the best technology available to baseball players.

Call (915) 781-2299 for more information on @TheBaseEP Indoor Hitting League pic.twitter.com/wEB5pYhpG1 — epchihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) December 1, 2020

There will be two leagues: a 13-and-under league, and a 14-and-over league, with the purpose to help as many kids in the Borderland improve as much as possible.

“It doesn’t matter your skill level. we’re happy to work with anyone possible. We want to make everyone as good as possible, and the better the players, the more fun the game is, that’s the most important thing. Baseball is meant to be fun. The more people have access to it the better,” Decker said.

If interested in signing up call The Base at (915) 781-2299.