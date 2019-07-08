Decker announces retirement, returns to El Paso as BYAA Executive Director for Athletic Development

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) announces today, the return of El Paso fan favorite, Cody Decker. Decker will become the Associate Executive Director for Athletic Development with BYAA. The former El Paso Chihuahuas All-Star, who played during the club’s inaugural season in El Paso in 2014 and in 2015, is the Chihuahuas all-time home run leader with 48 dingers. Decker also announced his retirement from professional baseball today at Southwest University Park. He and his wife Jenn Sterger Decker, who is a former sportscaster, were in El Paso for the announcements as the El Paso Chihuahuas play host to the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Committed to educating and preparing El Paso youth for a successful future by providing the educational resources and professional coaching needed to become collegiate student-athletes, BYAA reaches the economically-distressed regions of El Paso. Decker will assume responsibility for all baseball and softball athletic development for BYAA’s programs including strength and conditioning and will champion the growth of BYAA to the greater El Paso community.

“Cody Decker has a very special place in the history of baseball in El Paso,” says El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association President, Founder and El Paso Baseball Hall of Famer, Dwayne Aboud. “He made an indelible impression on the city and will now do the same for border youth who want to become collegiate student athletes by leading the development of our unprecedented national-level training programs.”

Cody Marshall Decker is an American professional baseball player most recently affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. In addition to playing with the Chihuahuas, Decker also played for the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball after earning a spot in the Pacific Coast League’s All-Star game in 2015. A right-handed power hitter, he plays first base, third base, left field and can catch.

“I have spent some of my best days as a professional baseball player in El Paso and feel a deep connection to the community here,” said Cody Decker. “My wife, Jenn and I are excited about our future in El Paso. I want to share my love for this city and its authentic stature as a training facility destination with a national audience of athletes.”

Decker went on to say, “I know that working with Border Youth Athletic Association and allowing its young players to get exposure to world-class athletes and to witness their dedication will be a game-changer with a life-long positive impact.”

About BYAA Programs

Border Youth Athletic Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2000 with the mission of creating educational and developmental opportunities for El Paso youth and advancing youth baseball and softball talent to its highest potential. BYAA recruits and runs 75 baseball teams and assists players in obtaining more than 50 college level scholarships since its inception in 2000.

More than 500 3rd – through 6th – graders participated in summer clinics this year. More than 1000 students participate in BYAA’s RBI programs, BASE Play and Chihuahua NeXt annually.

Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) is a Major League Baseball youth outreach program sponsored by Border Youth Athletic Association designed to increase participation and interest in baseball and softball among underserved youth; encourage academic participation and achievement; increase the number of talented athletes prepared to play in college and the minor leagues; promote greater inclusion of minorities into the mainstream of the game; and teach the value of teamwork.

BASE Play RBI is offered in partnership with the Clint and Gadsden Independent School Districts. An affiliate of Major League Baseball Youth Programs under the RBI program, BASE Play provides academic support and life changing experiences through baseball and softball to students in the economically distressed communities of El Paso County. With BASE Play RBI, 4th through 6th graders receive Fall and Spring instructional play including weekly practices, skill development and monitoring of their academic success. BASE Play PREP is a program for 3rd graders. Students with the greatest academic challenges are able to transition to passing grades through the program. Over 70-percent of players in this category are passing their classes at the end of a season.

Chihuahuas NeXT pairs BYAA and the El Paso Chihuahuas Triple-A baseball team, along with all area school districts, to craft and deliver skills development opportunities and elite league play. This includes special developmental opportunities through the MLB Youth Program, USA Baseball and USA Softball.

BYAA owns and operates THE BASE, a 14,000 square foot, indoor skills development and practice facility. With the intent of creating successful student-athletes, THE BASE works closely with El Paso, Socorro, Ysleta and Clint Independent School Districts’ administrators and coaches to elevate the level of baseball and softball play in schools. Serving more than 1200 aspiring student-athletes and additional clients each year, THE BASE features the right environment for skill-building and professional coaching instruction.

BYAA College Prep Academy provides opportunities through education and first-class player development that aims to elevate the standard of excellence for attaining higher education and maximize the baseball potential of youth in the El Paso region. Members of the BYAA College Prep Academy receive access to THE BASE, speed and agility training twice a week, skills instruction from former and active professional baseball and softball players, registration into the Chihuahuas NeXT Instructional Summer League for baseball, attendance to the NCAA compliance seminar and college prep placement advising.

About the El Paso Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their sixth season in 2019. The Chihuahuas are the epicenter of Triple-A baseball this week as the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and International leagues face off in the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park. Since its inaugural season in 2014, the Chihuahuas have been committed to providing affordable family entertainment to the El Paso region. They have welcomed more than three million guests through the gates of Southwest University Park; won the Pacific Coast League title in 2016; two PCL Pacific Conference championships (2015, 2016) and five PCL Pacific Southern divisions.