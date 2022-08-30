EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former Borderland baseball standouts are continuing their rise up the minor leagues on their way to the Big Leagues.

Darell Hernaiz, a 2019 graduate of Americas High School, and Joey Ortiz, a 2019 graduate of New Mexico State, both received call-ups within the Baltimore Orioles organization this week.

Hernaiz moved up from the High-A Aberdeen Ironbirds to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. Ortiz moved from the Baysox to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides.

After an incredible second half, Joey Ortiz and Colton Cowser have gotten the call!



Darell Hernaiz is coming to Bowie! pic.twitter.com/pyLC01wMiw — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) August 29, 2022

Both players are middle infielders and were selected by the Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft, Ortiz in round four and Hernaiz in round five. Hernaiz is ranked as Baltimore’s 18th-best prospect, according to MLB; Ortiz is the Orioles’ 19th-best prospect.

On the season, Hernaiz and Ortiz have produced at a high level for their respective teams. Hernaiz is hitting .293 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI in 2022; Ortiz is hitting .269 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI.

They’re both still under the age of 25; Ortiz turned 24 in July and Hernaiz turned 21 at the beginning of August. It’s entirely possible that the Orioles’ middle infield of the future will have a distinct Borderland flavor.

Baltimore also features former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish. He and Ortiz were teammates for two seasons in Las Cruces; Bradish made his debut with the Orioles earlier this season.