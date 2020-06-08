Cyber Monday Wins $1 Million Grade 1 Ruidoso Futurity

Ruidoso, NM (KTSM) – Trainer Sergio Ibarra and jockey Sergio Bercerra Jr. combined to sweep the $1 Million Grade 1 Ruidoso Futurity and the $100,000 Ruidoso Quarter Horse Juvenile on Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track. Cyber Monday, a stand-out in the trials broke clean and powered to the wire to win by half a length, covering the 350 yards in :17.618.

WATCH – Cyber Monday win the 2020 Ruidoso Futurity at @RuidosoDowns. The Futurity is the 1st leg of the Quarterhorse Triple Crown with a total purse of $1 million. More coverage at 10 on @KTSMtv. pic.twitter.com/8aZK67LEIt — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 7, 2020

Cyber Monday, a California-bred colt by Favorite Cartel out of Remember Me Rose by Corona Cartel, is owned by LOS LLC and Abelardo Gallegos. After the race, Cyber Monday was put in the ambulance and given a ride to the testing barn as a precaution. He was very tired but sound.

“The colt gave an extremely strong effort coming back and winning the final against some very nice horses,” said trainer Ibarra. “We’ll need to evaluate him after the race and make sure he’s good to go. He was just tired and hot – we will see how he comes back.”

When the race went off, Cyber Monday had 10-1 odds, and a $2 win ticket paid $22. The horses were running into a stiff headwind on an unusually hot day.

“He was ready to go, and we knew that,” said jockey Sergio Bercerra, Jr. “He’s done everything right from the start. I helped break this colt, and we knew from the start that he had talent. His mother was a tremendous mare, and this colt is very well bred.”

Cyber Monday wins the G1 $1M Ruidoso Futurity! Congrats to all the connections! 🏆🏇#RuidosoDowns pic.twitter.com/hTOV4QQkCE — Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino (@RuidosoDowns) June 7, 2020

Finishing second was Misscandymountain, owned by Wootan Racing and trained by Mike Joiner. The third-place finisher was Jettz, the race-time favorite, owned by Bobby Cox and trained by John Buchanan.

Two races earlier, the trainer-jockey duo of Ibarra and Bercerra teamed up to capture the Ruidoso Juvenile Stakes with For The Irony. The colt nudged out Spirit Valley by a nose at the wire to capture the consolation prize to the Ruidoso Futurity with a time of :18.002.

Owned by Diamond Racing Stables, the black colt by Valiant Hero out of Dare You To Beat Me by Tres Seis did not break well but was able to make-up ground as he went.

According to jockey Bercerra: “We got outbroke leaving the gate by the ten horse, but my horse showed so much courage by running him down. This is a very nice youngster with potential and I believe he’s going to get better when the distances go to 400 and eventually 440.”

Trainer Ibarra was very complimentary about the ride his jockey gave the young horse.

“I give credit to Sergio for having the talent to keep the colt close enough to catch the ten horse. It was a very nice effort,” said Ibarra. “The horse has a lot to learn—but you can tell the talent is there.”

Racing resumes next Friday at Ruidoso Downs with live racing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the Mountain Top QH Futurity, the Mountain Top QH Juvenile Stakes, the Rita Danley Distaff, the Ruidoso Sprint Handicap, and the Ruidoso Maiden Stakes.