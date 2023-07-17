EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA released its full 72-game schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Monday afternoon.

Conference play for the new-look nine team league gets underway Jan. 6 and wraps up two months later on March 9. The 2024 Conference USA Basketball Championships will be hosted at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., March 12-16.

For UTEP and New Mexico State, the 2023-24 season marks the first time since 1961-62 that the Miners and Aggies will compete in the same conference. UTEP and NMSU have not been conference opponents since the days of the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association (BIAA), which folded after the 1962 campaign.

62 years later, the Miners and Aggies will finally be in the same league again. They renew their Battle of I-10 rivalry as Conference USA foes on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. NMSU will then travel to El Paso to play UTEP at the Don Haskins Center on Feb. 10.

The Jan. 6 clash in Las Cruces will be the first time the Miners and Aggies have played as conference rivals since a Feb. 28, 1962 tilt that UTEP won 51-42 at the Las Cruces High School gym (the Pan American Center wasn’t built until 1968). UTEP won both games that year, winning a home game over NMSU, 67-51 on Jan. 27, 1962 at Memorial Gym.

UTEP finished that season 18-6, 5-3 in the BIAA under first-year head coach Don Haskins, while NMSU went 10-14, 3-5 in league play under Presley Askew, one year after the Aggies were the regular season champions in 1960-61.

Nolan Richardson was a junior at UTEP the last time the Miners and Aggies were in the same conference. He averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game that year, before eventually becoming a legendary national championship-winning coach at Arkansas. George Knighton led NMSU that year, averaging 23.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Coming back to the present-day, the Aggies and Miners will go on the road for the second week of CUSA action, for a game each at FIU. UTEP’s first home game of CUSA play isn’t until Jan. 18 vs. Middle Tennessee. The Miners will have tough road trips Feb. 15 and 17 to Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

Elsewhere for NMSU, first-year head coach Jason Hooten will return to Huntsville, Texas, to face his former school Sam Houston on Jan. 25. The Bearkats come to Las Cruces on Feb. 22 and play at UTEP on Feb. 24.

The whole 2023-24 Conference USA schedule can be viewed here.