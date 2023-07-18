DALLAS – Conference USA released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.



The 72-game slate tips off Saturday, Jan. 6, and wraps up Saturday, March 9, with each of the nine institutions scheduled to play the other eight home-and-away. On July 1, CUSA welcomed Jacksonville State, Liberty, NM State and Sam Houston to bring the league’s membership to nine schools, along with FIU, LA Tech, MTSU, UTEP and WKU.



The nine schools that make up the conference’s women’s basketball lineup have combined for 92 NCAA Tournament appearances, led by 27 trips and two national titles by Louisiana Tech. Liberty leads the incoming institutions with 17 trips to the Big Dance including a Sweet 16 run in 2005.

The 2024 Conference USA Basketball Championships will be hosted at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., March 12-16.

UTEP and New Mexico State will meet as conference rivals on the women’s side for the first time ever in 2023-24. The first installment of the Battle of I-10 will be played Jan. 6 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. The Miners will then pay the Aggies a visit in Las Cruces on Feb. 10.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date. For look at the full schedule, click here.