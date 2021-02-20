Community holds drive-by birthday party for last surviving member of 1949 Bowie baseball team

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Alfonso Lopez, better known to his friends as Al, is the last surviving member of the 1949 Bowie High School baseball team that won the state championship.

Lopez turned 89 years old on Saturday, and his family and friends held a drive-by birthday party for him at a park in west El Paso. Dozens of people showed up to wish him a happy birthday.

Lopez, a sophomore outfielder on the 1949 squad, spent time with family on Saturday, and reminisced about the championship team.

“I wouldn’t be discussing them if not for them. They won the title,” Lopez said. “I was there, but they did the work. All these people are family and I’m proud to have them around. I’m glad.”

Lopez is also a veteran of the Korean War