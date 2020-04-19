Collegiate athletic departments banking on football revenue money

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – It’s a question that will hang over the NCAA for the next few months: Will COVID-19 force the college football season to be canceled?

As it stands in mid-April, the answer is easy: It’s way too early to tell or to begin making a decision. However, it’s on the minds of athletic directors around the country, including at UTEP and New Mexico State.

“You always have to be thinking about having a ‘plan B’ and a ‘plan C’ and those kind of things, but I think it’s way too early to tell,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter told KTSM earlier this month. “There’s just way too many unknowns, but we’re going to plan and we’re going to sell tickets. We want to be able to do everything we can to have a successful fall sports season when August and September rolls around.”

As USA Today has reported, the NCAA lost a total of around $375 million in revenue from the cancelation of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. KTSM reported last month that UTEP lost between $800,000 and $850,000 in revenue, while New Mexico State was out roughly $500,000 in lost revenue. Those losses deeply hurt both athletic departments, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg that losing football season would be.

Non-revenue sports could be hurt the most by the upcoming budget shortfalls. Sports like baseball, softball and volleyball that don’t bring in the amount of money that football and men’s basketball do, could be cut if athletic departments find themselves in dire straights.

That’s why Kendall Rogers, managing editor for D1 Baseball, thinks the upcoming 2020 college football season is so vital to athletic departments all over the nation.

“Even without fans (in the stands), if football is played I think a lot of our issues are alleviated,” said Rogers. “If football is not played, I think you’ll see a lot of bottom-level programs probably get cut. I think that’s totally inevitable if football isn’t played.”

Rogers said a football season without fans, played entirely on television, would still provide the kind of revenue athletic departments need to operate.

“It’s one thing to play football and not have fans, because you’re still able to get the TV dollars,” said Rogers. “It’s another thing entirely if the games aren’t on television. So that will have a determination on some of these programs.”

Certainly, it’s a choice no athletic department wants to make. How COVID-19 develops over the next few months will give the answers the NCAA will use to make its decisions.