Club Leon battles back to defeat FC Juarez 4-1

CIUDAD JUAREZ, CHIHUAUHA, MEXICO (KTSM) – Club Leon scored four goals in the final 25 minutes on Sunday night, coming from behind to defeat FC Juarez 4-1 in a Liga MX showdown.

Los Bravos took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on an Angelo Sagal goal off of a set piece. FC Juarez led by that margin until the 67th minute, after VAR gave Leon a penalty. Angel Mena knocked it in from the spot to tie the match at 1.

It remained tied until the 81st minute, when Joel Campbell scored to give Leon the lead for good. Campbell scored again in the 83rd minute and Mena netted his second of the evening in the 90th minute to provide the final margin.

With the defeat, FC Juarez remains in sixth place in Liga MX Clausura. Had they won, Los Bravos would have moved up to second place. Instead, Leon gets that honor.

FC Juarez will play the second leg of Copa MX on Wednesday at Monterrey. Los Bravos won the first leg 2-0 at home. Their next Liga MX match is next Saturday at Tigres.