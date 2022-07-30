EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years after Cliff Tucker Jr. and three others died in a tragic car wreck, the legacy of one of El Paso’s greatest basketball and football players lives on.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation hosted its Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Basketball Tournament. The tournament began on Friday and will run through Sunday, July 31 at Chapin High School.

The tournament continues to grow each and every year which makes it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

“It is so special just to keep his legacy alive and show everyone how much love and support there is here in the Northeast,” said tournament director Samantha Stukes. “I think it is amazing. I can’t be more happy than the result that we have every year, and especially with the growth that we’ve seen.”

“I always tease because we have a family team, girls and boys, and I always let them know that everyone out there on the other teams thinks they are Cliff Tucker, so they are playing with emotion, heart, and they just want to do it in his image. So its amazing to see it.” said Derek Brown, a spokesperson for the Tucker family and Cliff Tucker Jr’s uncle.

The tournament proceeds go towards the Foundation, which raises money for scholarships for students in northeast El Paso.

Bracket play is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m. at Chapin High School.