EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ivan Melendez a Coronado High School graduate and College Baseball star, may soon have the month of July recognized in his honor by the City Council of the City of El Paso.

After hearing the news that the Texas Longhorn was named the 35th recipient of the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy, City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7, placed the following item on the July 6th City Council Meeting agenda:

Discussion and action on a Resolution that the City Council of the City of El Paso recognizes and celebrates the month of July 2022 as Ivan Melendez Month in honor of El Paso Native and Texas Longhorn Ivan Melendez for being named the 35th recipient of the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headwear.

“Ivan Melendez is a great example of the amazing talent El Pasoans have,” said City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7. “Every day, Ivan continues to make his hometown proud. He deserves every award and every recognition he receives. El Paso is proud to call him one of our own,” Rivera continued.

El Paso City Council has named July, 2022, “Ivan Melendez Month” in honor of Texas’ Golden Spikes Award winner. Melendez will be honored in a few different ways during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 5, 2022

On June 17, 2022, Ivan Melendez was named the 35th recipient of the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy. Melendez is the fourth Texas Longhorn to win the Dick Howser Trophy. He’s also been named National Player of the Year by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and on June 24, he was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner, making him the first Longhorn in program history to receive the award.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the item at the Regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell St.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store