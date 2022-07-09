The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before coming back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-5 Saturday at Constellation Field. El Paso sent 11 batters to the plate in the five-run fifth inning rally and neither team scored the rest of the game.

Aaron Leasher, Tom Cosgrove and Reiss Knehr all pitched scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas in the win. El Paso’s bullpen hasn’t allowed any runs in its last nine appearances. The Chihuahuas are now 15-3 when their bullpen doesn’t allow any runs.

Chihuahuas shortstop Eguy Rosario reached base four times Saturday, going 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and an RBI. Rosario’s 22 doubles are the most in the Pacific Coast League. The Chihuahuas have won six of their last eight games.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Space Cowboys 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (47-36), Sugar Land (37-46)

El Paso 6 Sugar Land 5 – Saturday

WP: Leasher (3-6)

LP: Olczak (2-2)

S: Knehr (1)

Time: 2:59

Attn: 4,071

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (3-2, 5.81) vs. Sugar Land RHP J.P. France (2-3, 4.41). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.