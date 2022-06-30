EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In celebration of 4th of July, the Chihuahuas announce the unveiling of the Stars and Stripes jersey and matching Stars and Stripes cap. The jersey and cap will be worn by the team during the July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Independence Day Celebration games, when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate, Oklahoma City.

The jerseys will accompany three nights of postgame Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to patriotic music.

Made by OT Sports, the jerseys showcase the patriotic red, white & blue colors. The bodice and sleeves are blue, with a white stripe across the chest and the Chihuahuas red wordmark. Each player’s number is on the left side of the front of the jersey, and on the back.





The caps will be made available in the Chihuahuas Team Shop at gates open (5:30 p.m.) on Friday, July 1. Fans must have a ticket to Friday’s game to be eligible to purchase the cap. Sales will be made available to the public beginning Saturday morning during regular team shop hours. The Chihuahuas Team Shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fans can purchase 76 tickets for $20 and 246 tickets for $50 in honor of the year of independence and the number of years of independence, respectively. This promotion is in stadium only, earnings are after taxes, and fans who purchase need not be present to win. Winning numbers are posted on epchihuahuas.com.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets for the July 3rd game are going fast! Tickets can be bought HERE.