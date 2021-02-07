Chiefs coach Andy Reid a longtime friend of H&H Car Wash owner

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — Thirty-three years before he became a Super Bowl champion coach in February 2020, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was an offensive line coach at UTEP, working his way up the ranks after arriving in El Paso from BYU.

“The big joke was that Andy Reid was going to teach us how to hold, because BYU was noted for holding and getting away with it,” said Maynard Haddad, a long-time UTEP fan and owner of El Paso landmark restaurant, the H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop.

Reid called the Sun City home for two years, and was part of the coaching staff of the best team in Miners history in 1988 that won 10 games and went to the Independence Bowl.

While he was here, he befriended Haddad and his family, and frequented the restaurant.

“We would have tailgates after games, and he’d bring his family with his little squirts running all over the place,” Haddad said.

Tonight at 10 on KTSM, after #SuperBowl : Maynard Haddad, long-time owner of H&H Carwash, forged a friendship w/@Chiefs coach Andy Reid when he was at UTEP. They stay in touch, and last year Maynard sent him a jar of salsa to celebrate KC's win. Plans to do the same this year. pic.twitter.com/s46MPyDY9C — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 7, 2021

Over three decades later, Reid and Haddad are still in touch. They exchange Christmas cards every year, and Haddad will send him the restaurant’s salsa, which Reid loved when he was in town.

Last winter, Haddad sent Reid a celebratory jar of salsa after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. As a thank you, Reid sent Haddad a signed photo that now hangs in the restaurant.

“It’s just a token of love and appreciate so he knows he’s still in our hearts, and he knows that,” Haddad said. “I don’t care how high up he gets, he’s still Andy Reid.”

Reid last came to El Paso to scout UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez a few years ago (Hernandez now plays for the New York Giants). One of Reid’s stops during the trip to his old stomping grounds: the Car Wash.

“Of course he stopped by and we had a great visit. He was dressed in warmups and sloppy shoes, laughing,” Haddad said. “He’s just Andy, we had a good visit, he fed his face and he kept going.”

Reid and the Chiefs didn’t make it happen this year, losing Super Bowl LV 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Haddad said he’s still going to send his old friend another H&H salsa later this year

“He’s just a down to Earth guy. He’s Andy Reid, and that’s what you’re going to get, and that’s why people like him so much,” he said.