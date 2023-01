EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin senior guard Jasmin Holt was named a 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominee on Monday.

Lady Huskies head coach Eric Weaver made the announcement on social media.

Holt is averaging nearly 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the 24th-ranked Huskies, who are 20-5 on the year and play Canutillo on Friday night at home in District 1-5A action.