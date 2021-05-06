Changes coming for fan experience at Southwest University Park in 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS – Southwest University Park announced today new features and policies that await both Chihuahuas and Locomotive guests entering the ballpark for their respective 2021 seasons.

The Locomotive home opener is Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and the Chihuahuas home opener is slated for Thursday, May 13, at 7:05 p.m.

The new features, some of which took effect during the Locomotive 2020 season, look to improve overall guest satisfaction. Most recently, Southwest University Park announced plans to transition into a cashless and clear bag/no bag facility, a trend seen throughout sports and entertainment venues in the U.S.

In addition to new attractions at Southwest University Park, the Chihuahuas and Locomotive have an exciting array of announcements for the 2021 season.

The Chihuahuas accepted the San Diego Padres’ invitation to continue as their Triple-A affiliate for the next 10 seasons after signing the Major League Baseball Professional Development License. On the field, the Chihuahuas will also see new faces on their coaching staff and team.

El Paso Locomotive debuted a new partnership with the global superpower in soccer sportswear, adidas. Locomotive Youth Soccer Club will also begin play this year as a founding member of the United Soccer League (USL) Academy League.

See below for a complete list of What’s New in 2021 at Southwest University Park.

– MountainStar Sports Group, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and El Paso Locomotive FC introduce Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC) as the new food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park. PSC manages gameday food and beverage including concessions, premium areas, the WestStar Club, and suites. They also manage food and beverage service for all non-gameday events at Southwest University Park. PSC services more than 30 ballparks at every level across the country. CASHLESS VENUE -Southwest University Park is now a cashless facility. This will decrease transaction times, create faster moving lines, minimize points of contact for fan and staff safety, and improve overall guest satisfaction.

The El Paso Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors, a Founding Corporate Partner and the official beer partner for Southwest University Park, released a NEW co-branded Budweiser Select can featuring the Chihuahuas "EP" logo. This is the second time the Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors teamed up to create a unique Budweiser can showcasing a Chihuahuas primary mark. In 2020, the Chihuahuas became the first Minor League Baseball team to be featured on a Budweiser can.

EXTENDED NETTING – Continuing a process that began in 2020, protective netting was extended to the Chihuahuas home bullpen at Section 122.