Changes coming for fan experience at Southwest University Park in 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS – Southwest University Park announced today new features and policies that await both Chihuahuas and Locomotive guests entering the ballpark for their respective 2021 seasons.
The Locomotive home opener is Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and the Chihuahuas home opener is slated for Thursday, May 13, at 7:05 p.m.
The new features, some of which took effect during the Locomotive 2020 season, look to improve overall guest satisfaction. Most recently, Southwest University Park announced plans to transition into a cashless and clear bag/no bag facility, a trend seen throughout sports and entertainment venues in the U.S.
In addition to new attractions at Southwest University Park, the Chihuahuas and Locomotive have an exciting array of announcements for the 2021 season.
The Chihuahuas accepted the San Diego Padres’ invitation to continue as their Triple-A affiliate for the next 10 seasons after signing the Major League Baseball Professional Development License. On the field, the Chihuahuas will also see new faces on their coaching staff and team.
El Paso Locomotive debuted a new partnership with the global superpower in soccer sportswear, adidas. Locomotive Youth Soccer Club will also begin play this year as a founding member of the United Soccer League (USL) Academy League.
See below for a complete list of What’s New in 2021 at Southwest University Park.
- PROFESSIONAL SPORTS CATERING – MountainStar Sports Group, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and El Paso Locomotive FC introduce Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC) as the new food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park. PSC manages gameday food and beverage including concessions, premium areas, the WestStar Club, and suites. They also manage food and beverage service for all non-gameday events at Southwest University Park. PSC services more than 30 ballparks at every level across the country.
- CASHLESS VENUE -Southwest University Park is now a cashless facility. This will decrease transaction times, create faster moving lines, minimize points of contact for fan and staff safety, and improve overall guest satisfaction.
- CO-BRANDED CHIHUAHUAS AND BUDWEISER CANS – The El Paso Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors, a Founding Corporate Partner and the official beer partner for Southwest University Park, released a NEW co-branded Budweiser Select can featuring the Chihuahuas “EP” logo. This is the second time the Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors teamed up to create a unique Budweiser can showcasing a Chihuahuas primary mark. In 2020, the Chihuahuas became the first Minor League Baseball team to be featured on a Budweiser can.
- CLEAR BAG/NO BAG – A clear bag or no bag policy is in effect for all events at Southwest University Park. This includes Chihuahuas and Locomotive games as well as special events at the ballpark. The new policy allows for a safer environment, helps expedite the entry process into Southwest University Park, and enhances the gameday experience. The clear bag rule is consistent with most sports and entertainment venues around the country including Minor League Baseball ballparks and United Soccer League Championship stadiums.
- EXTENDED NETTING – Continuing a process that began in 2020, protective netting was extended to the Chihuahuas home bullpen at Section 122.
- MOBILE ORDERING – Appetize is the new point of sale (POS) system at Southwest University Park and provides the capability to implement mobile ordering and payments, self-service kiosks, and a cash-free environment. Appetize has enabled 15 Major League Baseball and 27 Minor League Baseball ballparks to reopen safely with contactless and mobile ordering.
- SELF-SERVE KIOSKS – Self-serve kiosks will be located throughout Southwest University Park. Kiosks will include Pepsi products including Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Aquafina, to name a few. Kiosks will allow fans to serve themselves while avoiding concessions lines.
- MONCHI’S & HUAHUA/PETER PIPER PIZZA
- FOOTLONG CORN DOG – Deep fried foot long corn dog on a stick.
- GRILLED SAUSAGE CART
- FOOTLONG HOT DOG –All beef half pound hot dog, topped with grilled peppers and onions.
- FOOTLONG BRATWURST –Footlong bratwurst sausage, topped with grilled peppers and onions.
- COCKTAILS
- MASON JAR COCKTAILS – Guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails featuring the iconic Mason Jars. The 20-ounce Mason Jars are filled with guests’ favorite cocktails and will also be available in sections 106 and 122, and all premium bar locations.
- JUAREZ DOGS CART
- MAC & CHEESE DOG – A long-time Southwest University Park favorite, this bacon wrapped hot dog is topped with mac & cheese and BBQ sauce.
- OINK, CLUCK, MOO – Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with pulled chicken, coleslaw, BBQ sauce.
- BBQ CART
- PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH – Pulled chicken drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
- SOUTHWEST KETTLE PRETZEL
- KETTLE PRETZEL – Brand new this year are the daily, handmade and baked Southwest Kettle pretzels. Enjoy one of these buttery pretzels with a side of cheese from any of our permanent concession stands.