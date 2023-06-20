LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Centennial High School star shortstop Steven Milam is in Phoenix this week taking a big potential step for his baseball future.

Milam is one of 323 players to receive an invitation to take part in the 2023 MLB Draft Combine, June 19-24 at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A top-100 prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, Milam will get the chance to show scouts and Major League Baseball executives what he can do with a bat, as well as in the field. He’ll also get the chance to interview with any MLB team that wants to speak with him about the possibility of drafting him.

Milam became the first Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Centennial High School earlier this month, after leading the Hawks to the Class 5A State Championship Game.

En route to that award, the 5’7 shortstop batted .627, hit seven home runs, 50 RBI, and scored 65 runs. He led the state in slugging percentage (1.313), hits (52), runs (65), doubles (18) and triples (nine). He also tied for the state lead with 50 RBI and finished seventh in home runs.

On the mound, Milam went 1-0 with a 1.02 earned run average while striking out 23 and walking five in 13.2 innings pitched.

Milam will have some amazing options to choose from for his future. If he’s not selected by a team or in a round to his liking, he is signed to play college baseball at LSU and has the Tigers to fall back on if that’s the route he chooses. LSU is currently playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., so Milam would be joining one of the best programs in the country.

As a top-100 prospect, Milam is projected to go somewhere in the top three rounds of the 20-round MLB Draft. Signing bonus slot values for players chosen in the first three rounds of this year’s draft range from $671,800 for the 100th pick, to $9,721,000 for the first overall selection.

With the advent of NIL in college sports, Milam could be in for a pay day regardless of his decision, but if he’s selected high enough in the draft, it may be too much for him to say no to the pros. Regardless, he’ll have a big decision to make in a few weeks.

The 2023 MLB Draft is July 9-11 in Seattle. Milam will continue his stay at the MLB Draft Combine this week in Phoenix. Day two of the Combine will air on MLB Network from 1:30-4:30 p.m. MT live from Phoenix.