LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial High School baseball star Steven Milam will head to Louisiana State University after the 2023 MLB Draft came to an end on Tuesday.

Milam wasn’t taken in this year’s draft. The 2022 New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year told KTSM that he received several calls from big league teams on days two and three of the draft, but he wasn’t proposed an offer that convinced him to turn pro and forgo going to school this year.

This year’s draft experience provided Milam with a bittersweet feeling once it was all said and done. He was frustrated his dream of getting drafted out of high school did not come true, but he is excited to continue his amateur career and play college ball at LSU this upcoming season.

“It was hard. Growing up as a kid it’s your dream to wanted to get drafted out of high school and go play professional baseball and everything, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” Milam said in a post-draft interview with KTSM on Tuesday. “I set a high price tag and teams couldn’t meet that so, why sell myself short of something I worked so hard for my whole life?”

Now, the 5-foot-7 switch hitting shortstop has his sights set on continuing to develop his game, while at the same time entering a new chapter of his life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Two or three years from now, I will look back from now and know that I made the right decision. Everything happens for a reason and that reason is hopefully that I will be a first rounder and three, four, five times the money I would have gotten as a high schooler,” Milam said. “I get to have my college experience, meet new people, create new friends, and everything. I am super excited for that. It was a hard decision, but it was the right decision.

Milam tells KTSM he had a great conversation with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, who he has built a great relationship with since committing to LSU, during the draft and got some advice on moving forward.

“I talked to [Alex] Bregman yesterday. I called him in the morning, told him everything, and he said that I should go to school, bet on myself, take a chance, believe in myself, and come two, three years later hopefully I’ll be in the same in the same position as him,” Milam said. “We’ll see what happens, but I’m ready to go to work in Baton Rouge and ready to try winning another national championship.”

Milam tells KTSM he will be playing in the upcoming Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, New Mexico with the Albuquerque Baseball Academy before reporting to LSU in August.