EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, the Sam Houston State baseball team won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament after beating Utah Valley twice on Saturday at Hohokam Stadium.

El Paso’s Carlos Contreras played a key role in both the Bearkat’s wins. In Game 1 of the championship series, Contreras went 2-4, hit two doubles and brought in a pair of runs. Sam Houston would go onto win the first game 12-10 and force a winner-take-all game for the conference tournament trophy and a ticket to the NCAA regionals.

In Game 2, Contreras went 3-5, hit two doubles again, and this time had 4 RBI. Contreras was responsible for four of the Bearkats’ 21 runs in their dominant win over Utah Valley.

Contreras led all Sam Houston hitters in the championship series by batting .556 with four doubles, six RBI and two runs scored in the Saturday sweep.

Contreras and Sam Houston State will now be part of the field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship.

The Bearkats will find out which regional they will play at during the tournament selection show. The show will be on Monday on ESPN2 at 10:00 a.m. MT/12:00 p.m. EST.