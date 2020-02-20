Bravos top Dorados 3-0, advance to Copa MX Semifinals

Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua (KTSM) – Survive and advance. FC Juarez defeated Dorados de Sinaloa 3-0 on Wednesday night in the second leg of the Copa MX Quarterfinals.

2T #4tosFinalCopaMX | Min. 90⏱️



¡Termina el partido en el Estadio Olímpico Universitario Benito Juárez! ¡Estamos en las semifinales de la Copa MX! ¡Gracias por su apoyo afición! 👏👏👏



JUA 🐎 3-0 🐟 DOR#JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/BbwnyPJKKH — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) February 20, 2020

The Bravos wasted no time in front of their home crowd, Flavio Santos found the back of the net in 11th minute to put FC Juarez on the board first. Just seven minutes later, Brian Rubio added a second goal and they were off and running. Santos would strike again in the 42nd minute and the Bravos played keep-away in the second half, resulting in a 3-0 win at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

.@fcjuarezoficial leads Dorados 3-0 at halftime of the Copa MX quarterfinals. Check out some of the highlights pic.twitter.com/lmbQyn0Z9i — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 20, 2020

The win sends FC Juarez to the Copa MX Semifinals where they will meet Monterrey.