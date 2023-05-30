EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School graduate Brandon Pimentel will forever be in the history books at UT Rio Grande Valley.

In his final year of college baseball, Pimentel had his best statical season of his career. The El Paso native finished hitting .402, had 86 hits, 19 home runs, and an on base percentage of .486.

Pimentel also cemented himself into UTRGV’s record books. He became UTRGV’s all-time leader in home runs (31) and in batting average (.389) while ranking sixth in RBI (120).

One of his most memorable moments came on May 18 in a WAC game against Stephen F. Austin. Pimentel hit a career-high three home runs in the game. His third homer was the one that broke the previous all-time home run record held by Mitchell Moran (27, 1981-1983) and put Pimentel on the top of the list.

Pimentel and the Vaquero’s year came to an end after getting eliminated early in the WAC Baseball Tournament last Thursday.

It wasn’t the way Pimentel wanted to end the season, but he was still proud of the stellar campaign he put together in 2023.

“It’s kind of surreal, you know, just having that record and especially with the history of the school and just being able to hold that record, tt feels good,” Pimentel said. “This year was just kind of a buildup of all the ups and downs over my career. It all just went by so fast this last year. I try to reflect on that and just enjoy the memories that I created.”

Now that his college playing days are over, Pimentel told KTSM that he has his sights set on playing professional baseball and will enter his name into this year’s MLB draft.