EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another El Pasoan has cemented their own name into the record books of a division one college baseball program.

On Thursday, Brandon Pimentel broke the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s all-time career home run record.

In UTGRV’s 13-3 win over Stephen F. Austin, Pimentel hit a career-high three home runs in the game. Pimentel homered in the top of the first inning to give UTRGV a 2-0 lead.

Pimentel homered again in the top of the third inning. That was his 27th career home run at UTRGV, which tied Mitchel Moran’s record from 1981-1983.

Later on, in the fifth inning of the game, Pimentel launched another two-run homer, which was his 28th career home run at UTRGV. That broke the previous record held by Moran and put Pimentel on the top of the list.

That was also his 16th homer of the year, the third-highest single-season total in program history behind only Moran (20, 1983) and Jesse Gutierrez (21, 2000).

That was the cherry on top of a memorable night for the Socorro High School graduate. Pimentel finished 3-for-4 with a career-high three home runs, a walk, a season-high five RBI and a career-high tying four runs scored.