EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple sports stars from the Borderland made a trip to visit the patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Former UTEP star and soon-to-be Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tim Hardaway was joined by Golden Spikes Award winner Ivan Melendez, UTEP running back Deion Hankins, former NBA player Walter McCarty and other local celebrities at the hospital.

“We are here to make them understand that we care,” Hardaway said. “We understand what they are going through and we just like to come back and talk to them and make sure they understand that they are in our prayers.”

Tim Hardaway, Ivan Melendez, Deion Hankins, @waltermccarty, and other local celebrities paid a visit to the @ElPasoChildrens Hospital this afternoon. More at 6/10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/0Rl9QiRwrO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 8, 2022

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was also supposed to be in attendance, but he had travel issues returning to El Paso.

Even without Jones, it was a fantastic event for everyone involved. The group made the rounds at the hospital, dropping off gifts for the kids, speaking with them and their families, taking photos and signing autographs.

“It was cool seeing all the kids in awe, being able to give them presents and giving them a signed ball,” said Melendez. “Just being there for them and meeting their families. I am blessed to meet the kids and I wish them nothing but the best. I am wishing everyone well.”

The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation partnered with Icon to Ican x Music Beats Heart, Lil Jay and the Aaron Jones’ All the Way Foundation to put the event together.