SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame released the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024 on Thursday. On that list, there are several individuals that have ties to the basketball scene in the Borderland.

Lou Henson

In the coach’s category, the late, great Lou Henson is on the list once again. Henson is New Mexico State’s all-time winningest coach.

Henson coached a half-century, dating back to his days at Las Cruces High School where he led the Bulldawgs to three state championships. In 1966, he became the head coach at NMSU, his alma mater. In 1970, Henson guided the Aggies to the Final Four, the only Final Four appearance in program history.

In 1975, Henson jumped to the Big Ten with the University of Illinois. In 21 years with the Fighting Illini, Henson garnered 423 wins. His best Fighting Illini team was the 1988-89 squad that won a school-record 31 games and went to the Final Four.

Henson returned to NMSU in 1997 as the interim head coach after Neil McCarthy was fired before the start of the season. Henson saw it as giving back to the university he loved and accepted the interim position with a salary of $1 per month. Henson was given his old job back on a more permanent basis after a successful season and he continued to coach at NMSU until his health began to deteriorate. He retired midway through the 2004-05 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins-lymphoma.

Henson finished his coaching career with 779 career wins, which ranks 16th in Division I men’s basketball history. He is the all-time winningest coach at Illinois and NMSU. Henson was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Henson passed away in July of 2020.

Reggie Theus

In the players category, Reggie Theus makes the list again. Theus played college basketball at UNLV for head coach Jerry Tarkanian from 1976 to 1978. In three seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels, Theus averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Theus, who became one of the best players to ever don a UNLV uniform.

During his NBA career, Theus scored 19,015 points, with 6,453 assists. the two-time all-star currently ranks 63rd all-time in total career points, and 31st in total career assists.

Theus served as head coach of New Mexico State from 2005-07. In just his first season with the Aggies, Theus turned the program from a 6-24 squad in 2004-05 to a 16-14 team a season later. One season later, Theus led NMSU to their 17th NCAA tournament, their first appearance since 1999, and 14th conference title.

John Williamson

Also in the players category is John Williamson. “Super” John Williamson played two seasons at New Mexico State in the early 1970s. He averaged 27.1 points per game in the 1971-72 season and 27.2 points per game in the 1972-1973 season.

Williamson left New Mexico State early for the pros. He played eight years from 1973 to 1982. He helped win two ABA championships with the New Jersey Nets, before the team joined the NBA. He is one of only four Nets to have played on both ABA championship teams in the 1970s and one of six players in franchise history to have his number retired. Williamson is considered one of the greatest players in Nets franchise history.

Williamson died in 1996.

Bobby Dibler

In the referee category, Bobby Dibler is a first-time nominee. Dibler, an El Paso resident, established himself as one of the best men’s college basketball officials.

Dibler officiated his first college game for NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball in 1973 and continued calling games until 1993. His long and successful career as a college basketball game official included working 14 NCAA Tournaments, three Final Fours and two of the sport’s most historic national title games – 1982 with North Carolina and Georgetown, and 1985 between Villanova and Georgetown, widely considered two of the best college basketball games of all time. Dibler then served as a coordinator of basketball officials for 30 years, overseeing the Big Sky, Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12, Western Athletic and West Coast Conferences.

After his officiating career, Dibler has served as the Coordinator of Basketball Officials for the WBOC since its formation in 2013. Dibler is set to retire on June 30 of this year.

Finalists from the Honor’s Committee for the Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, February 16, in Indianapolis, Indiana, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2024 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6, in a nationally televised broadcast.