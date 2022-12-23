EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bel Air High School football assistant coach Darius Brown is happy to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The Coach Brown Holiday Toy Drive is complete, but we still have plenty of holiday cheer, information, and photos to share in the coming days! Until then, happy holidays! 🎅🏿🐶 #ForTheKids #ForThePets #LED🔋 pic.twitter.com/qkQU4e97HB — Darius Brown (@Coach_Dbro) December 23, 2022

“I feel like I do this because I really wanted to make an impact on our community,” Brown said. “I feel that this is an easy way to reach out to other people and let them know we are here for them and that everyone wants to spread a little Christmas cheer.”

Coach Brown’s Holiday Toy Drive is something that he has been doing for the last three years.

“It really started out in a one-bedroom apartment. During COVID, I told my wife I really wanted to make an impact in our community, and I felt that a toy drive was the easiest way to get started,” Brown said. “Now, it has kind of ballooned into something more and I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Coach Brown’s Holiday Toy Drive has stopped by many local organizations to give back to the youth. This year, Brown added the target of giving back to animals as well.

“Some of the places we’ve been to consistently are like Dame La Mano. We’ve been to El Paso Children’s Hosptial a few times, the Ronald McDonald House, Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, so we try to hit as many places where we feel that the community needs a bit more service.” Brown said.

“This year we are going to El Paso Animal Services,” Brown said. “We just got a new puppy as a family. We know that they are kind of overflowing with cats and dogs and everything else in between so just trying to bring more awareness to those types of groups that can use some of our help.”

El Paso Animal Services Drop Off complete ✅🎅🏿🐶 thank you to every single person that donated to this year’s cause! 🔥 #ForThePets #LED🔋 @ElPasoAnimalSvc #CoachBrownsHolidayToyDrive pic.twitter.com/RdyBnbH8wC — Darius Brown (@Coach_Dbro) December 23, 2022

Brown is a social studies teacher, football assistant coach, and freshman girls’ basketball coach at Bel Air High School.