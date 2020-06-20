Basketball in the Barrio returns virtually for 28th year

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Basketball in the Barrio camp to continue for a 28th year in a row in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio.

Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the camp will be held virtually on a Zoom call for anyone who would like to participate (the link for the camp Zoom call can be found here).

Special guest coaches include former UTEP and 5-time NBA All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway at 11 a.m.; Miners all-time leading scorer Stefon Jackson at 12:10 p.m.; author Rus Bradburd; and Shawn Harrington, the former New Mexico State point guard who was paralyzed in a mistaken-identity shooting in Chicago in 2014.

Harrington returns to the Borderland often and has helped with the camp for the last few years. It’s something that is near-and-dear to his heart.

“I’m from an area like this on the west side of Chicago, so knowing how things like this make a difference where I’m from and here, it’s the small things,” said Harrington. “Encouraging literature with the books and anything involved with giving is one thing I love doing, especially for the kids.”

Camp organizers also held a drive-thru pick-up of t-shirts, basketballs, books and masks at Armijo Recreation Center on Friday afternoon and will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Harrington’s story is long and winding, and currently Bradburd and others are raising money for Harrington’s home in Chicago to be remodeled to make it handicap-accessible. The link to donate to Harrington’s cause can be found here.

Below is the full schedule for the 2020 Basketball in the Barrio Zoom Camp:

Tip off Saturday 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time



11:00 AM MST

Tip off with Tim Hardaway 5 time NBA all star & the UTEP Two Step Killer Cross.



11:10 MST

Bobby Byrd El Paso Poet Laureate



11:20 MST

Current street baller Bennett Shiring – Ferris Wheel Station



11:30 MST

Art Station With Xochitl Rodriguez



11:40 MST

San Diego Asst and basketball magician Coach Lance Lavetter will spin the basketball

on the end of his razor while simultaneously shaving his beard.



11:50 MST

Rus Bradburd intro of Shawn Harrington



12:00 Noon MST

Coach Shawn Harrington



12:10 PM MST

UTEP all time leading scorer Stefon Jackson teaches the Bongos and the Stefon Step up Special



12:20 PM MST

John Cox of University of Southern Mississippi and Jon Teicher (UCLA grad) and Voice of the Miners; their storied broadcasting careers.



12:30 MST

Q&A for John Cox and Jon Teicher



12:40 MST

NMSU Point Guard Tennessee Owens two ball station !



12:50 MST

Ed Holland Tunes!



12:55 MST

Basketball in the Barrio Arts finale with the amazing Xotchitl Rodriguez!



1:00 MST Thank you for helping our El Paso Youth!

Link to Zoom call: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9153005970?pwd=K0kyTmlDN0N0YTA1aitiVWdhTzFUZz09