EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A staple of El Paso’s south side for three decades returned to the Armijo Recreation Center on Friday.

Basketball in the Barrio, now in its 30th year as a basketball camp for kids in Segundo Barrio, is back in-person for the first time since 2019. The camp was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was like it hadn’t missed a beat on Friday though, with over 100 kids in attendance to learn basic basketball skills. The camp has always been about more than hoops; there’s arts and crafts stations, music and much more every year.

Organized by former UTEP and New Mexico State basketball coach Rus Bradburd, along with former UTEP player and broadcaster, Steve Yellen, the camp is always a hit.

The Basketball in the Barrio Camp returned for the first time in-person since 2019 today. It's always about much more than hoops. The camp continues Saturday and Sunday at the Armijo Rec Center.



“It’s generational, we have coaches this year that came as kids themselves. There’s a long chain and tradition of kids coming as children and coming back as coaches. We’re just trying to help the community,” said Bradburd.

The camp always has some special guests and 2022 was no different. Most of the UTEP men’s basketball team was in attendance to help with the basketball portion of the camp on Friday afternoon.

Returning for another year was Shawn Harrington, a former NMSU basketball star. Harrington was paralyzed in a shooting in Chicago a few years back, but now works as a youth basketball coach in the Windy City.

Harrington has dedicated his life to giving back to kids and said he loves returning each year to El Paso to help out with Basketball in the Barrio.

“Everything I do revolves around helping kids. Getting the opportunity to come back here is always a blessing, it’s what it’s all about. To have a full gym of kids every day is awesome,” said Harrington.

Harrington will be an assistant coach for the Panamaniacs, the TBT Tournament team made up of former New Mexico State basketball stars.

The Basketball in the Barrio Camp continues on Saturday and Sunday from 9-3 p.m. at the Armijo Rec Center.