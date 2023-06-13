EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – My first real memories of the Denver Nuggets are from October, 2000. I was nine years old and had just recently become interested in basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the reigning NBA champions, Allen Iverson was ripping up the league on his way to the 2000-01 MVP award and in Denver, Raef LaFrentz, Antonio McDyess, Nick Van Exel and the rest of the Nuggets were orchestrating walk-outs of practice.

It was by no means a memorable era of Nuggets basketball, though Denver did threaten to make the playoffs that year, before fading down the stretch to finish 40-42. The record didn’t matter; I was hooked.

It’s where my mind went last night when the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat, 94-89 in game five of the NBA Finals to win the first championship in franchise history. That’s a sentence I never allowed myself to believe could actually be true until recently.

I love this photo so much because it literally looks like the Jokić brothers are helping Michael Malone ascend to the heavens, just like the prophet @Adam_Mares foretold. pic.twitter.com/4StqOEpDwE — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets are a franchise that have been ignored for much of their existence, certainly nationally, but also in the Mile High City where the Broncos reign supreme. To everyone else’s credit, the Nuggets haven’t exactly given the viewing public reasons not to ignore them.

Until now.

So, last night when they finally ended a 50-year drought and claimed the Larry O’Brien trophy, 32 years of hoping and dreaming for that moment came true. It was liberating. I laughed. I cried. I soaked it all in. I was grateful for the Nuggets, for not just winning it all, but for doing it the right way, in a way that should serve as a true inspiration.

So often in the modern-day NBA, you see teams mortgage their future for the chance to win immediately. The Nuggets have never had the ability to do that because, as we’ve covered, they’ve never been a team with true championship aspirations until now.

They had to build, grind, work, every step of the way. They had to have one of the greatest strokes of luck in the history of sports: drafting Nikola Jokic 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. Then, they had to have the foresight to see – before anyone else – that he was the man to build their team around.

They had to find the right pieces to put around him. Jamal Murray is the Yin to his Yang, the fiery Canadian driven by a knee injury two seasons ago. He balances out Jokic’s low-key nature.

Head coach Michael Malone is a patient, but fiercely competitive man who drove a perfect balance between pushing a young team in 2016-17, but also loving them to the point that they would do anything for him.

They had the two cornerstone players, but you need more than that. In the years following, they added Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Christian Braun and others.

Many of them were players that other teams were happy to move on from, but together, they formed a formidable roster, putting the squad before themselves behind a simple proverb, Ubuntu: “I am what I am because of what we all are.”

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets are perfectly imperfect. They’re talented no doubt, but still flawed. However, the weaknesses of one man are covered by the strengths of another. Each person brings a different but equally important trait to the roster. They all bought in to the same idea: sacrificing for the team, for the sake of winning a championship.

The journey to this point is what makes the final result as wonderful as it is. Denver could have traded Murray, Porter Jr. and others at any point during the last few years in hopes of bringing in a superstar to pair with Jokic, but they didn’t.

They bet – correctly – that their guys were the guys to get it done. They bet that their culture of winning together was the way. They put players around Jokic that he would bring the best out of and vice versa. It took years. In many scenarios, building a team like this falls apart somewhere along the way and you never see the fruits of the labor.

But it worked, in a way we can all learn from. It’s a testament to being committed to a goal and to each other. It’s a testament to keeping the faith in the face of failure. It’s a testament to believing in your friends and family, that those closest to you will be there for you and that you’ll be there for them. It was the hard way, but it was their way. The Nug Way, because nothing else would have worked.

It was particularly awesome to watch game five, and the playoff run as a whole with coworkers who shared the Nuggets’ fandom (Sam Guzman and Andy Morgan), or who simply got behind the team as a show of support (Karla Draksler, Andrew Miller, Arthur Perez and others).

That’s what this team, and sports in general, can do. They unite people and bring out the best in us.

Jokic has transformed from a kid famously drafted during a Taco Bell commercial, to the best player in the world. Denver will bring back its entire starting lineup next year, plus multiple players off the bench that played major roles in winning the 2023 championship. This could be the start of something even bigger.

If it’s only the beginning, and even if it’s not, it doesn’t matter anymore. The first title was worth every ounce of effort put into it; every dream, every hope, every worry, every prayer. This isn’t the time to be greedy.

The Nuggets have already accomplished the impossible. I can now ascend to the heavens.