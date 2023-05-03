EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Arizona signee KJ Lewis is set to return to his old stomping grounds of Chapin High School when he hosts a summer basketball camp for 3rd to 8th graders in July.

The announcement of the camp was made on Twitter on Wednesday. Per the post, the summer camp is free for all kids and will run from July 7-8.

Lewis, a University of Arizona signee, played at Chapin High School from 2019-2022 before he transferred to high school basketball powerhouse Duncanville for his senior season.

Lewis led the Chapin Huskies to a pair of Class 5A Sweet 16s in 2021 and 2022. The 6’4” guard was rated as a consensus top-60 player in the Class of 2023, Lewis hopes to one day play in the NBA.

But before he even thinks about stepping on the floor for a NBA team, Lewis has his sights set on attending and playing at the University of Arizona for the upcoming 2023-24 season.