EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Arizona Wildcats freshman guard KJ Lewis is set to return to his old stomping grounds of Chapin High School when he hosts a free summer basketball camp for 3rd to 8th graders this weekend.

The announcement of the camp was made on Twitter back in May. Per the post, the summer camp is free of charge for all kids and will run from July 7-8 from 9-2 p.m.. Lewis told KTSM on Thursday that 130 kids had signed up and registration was still open until the end of the day on Thursday.

Registration can be completed by scanning the QR code on the post by Chapin basketball’s Twitter account.

El Paso reminder Hoopin with the huskies with KJ Lewis begins tomorrow!! If you have your own basketball please bring it with you and have your name on it. Also parents please arrive early to sign liability and registration form!! @coachlewis40 pic.twitter.com/J5Wli0VlGh — Chapin Boys Basketball (@ChapinBoysBBall) July 6, 2023

Lewis played at Chapin High School from 2019-2022 before he transferred to high school basketball powerhouse Duncanville for his senior season. He committed to Arizona live on KTSM in March of 2022.

Lewis has long-said that he wants to give back to the city of El Paso in the same way that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has. This is the first step in doing that.

Lewis led the Chapin Huskies to a pair of Class 5A Sweet 16s in 2021 and 2022. The 6’4” guard was rated as a consensus top-60 player in the Class of 2023 and Lewis hopes to one day play in the NBA.

Before he even thinks about stepping on the floor for a NBA team, Lewis has his sights set on attending and playing at the University of Arizona for the upcoming 2023-24 season.