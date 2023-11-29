EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andress High School graduate Jeremiah Cooper was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection on Wednesday after a fantastic sophomore season at Iowa State.

Cooper led the Cyclones with five interceptions in 2023, which is also third-most of any player in all of FBS college football. Cooper did it in just 10 games, missing two games with injury.

He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown and also forced a fumble, while ranking among the Cyclones’ top seven tacklers on the season.

Cooper’s play helped the Cyclones finish 7-5 in 2023, meaning that they’ll be heading to play in a bowl game later this season.

The Andress graduate has two years of college eligibility left and is eligible for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season. If he keeps playing the way he did in 2023, that dream could be attainable sooner rather than later.