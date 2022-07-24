EUGENE, Oregon (KTSM) – What a day for former UTEP Track and Field star Tobi Amusan.

Amusan captured a first place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. With the result, Amusan became Nigeria’s first world champion in the competition.

Here is Tobi Amusan winning the 100m hurdles world championship in 12.06 (wind-aided). The new world-record holder went to UTEP and she lives and trains in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/aFFSdaPMPT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2022

The gold medal was the cherry on top of a record-setting day for Amusan. In heat one of the semifinal round, which was earlier in the day, Amusan ran to a first place finish with a 12.12 time. Her time set a new world record.

WORLD RECORD 🚨



TOBI AMUSAN 🇳🇬 DESTROYS THE WORLD 100M HURDLES RECORD IN 1⃣2⃣.1⃣2⃣ (+0.9 m/s) IN THE SEMIS!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/wbcFj0OOou — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

Less than two hours later, Amusan hustled to another first place finish in the final. She posted a 12.06 time, which was an improvement to her world record time of 12.12, but it was not counted as a world record due to the time being wind-aided.

Regardless of that, Amusan accomplished an amazing, incredible feat in the sport, as she set two of the fastest times in the event’s history and captured a gold medal.

Amusan became the first Nigerian to win a world title.

Amusan is the second former UTEP Track and Field star to shine on one of the world’s biggest stages this weekend, as Emmanuel Korir won gold in the men’s 800-meter in the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.