BUDAPEST, Hungary (KTSM) – UTEP graduates Tobi Amusan and Sean Bailey both finished in sixth place in their respective events at the 2023 Track and Field World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

The Nigerian Amusan, the world record holder in the 100 meter hurdles, did not have her best race in the final, finishing sixth in 12.62 seconds.

Danielle Williams won gold, followed by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in second and Keni Harrison third.

It caps a whirlwind month for Amusan after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian last month due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, but the decision was overturned by the AIU’s disciplinary tribunal panel, allowing her to compete at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400 meters, UTEP grad Sean Bailey finished in sixth place in the finals, in a time of 44.96 seconds. It caps the best year of the Jamaican’s career, after he switched training coaches.

His countryman Antonio Watson won the event in 44.22, becoming the first Jamaican since UTEP’s Bert Cameron in 1983 to win the 400m world title. Matthew Hudson-Smith was second and American Quincy Hall was third.