BUDAPEST, Hungary (KTSM) – Former UTEP track star Tobi Amusan advanced to the finals of the 100 meter hurdles at the 2023 World Championships on Wednesday.

The Nigerian, who holds the all-time world record in the 100m hurdles, will defend her world championship on Thursday in Hungary.

NICKED IT ON THE LINE AND THROUGH TO THE FINAL! World Record holder in the women's 100m Hurdles Tobi Amusan came through to win Heat 2 of the semis in a time of 12.56s to overturn Ackera Nugent's early lead and qualify for her third consecutive #WorldChampionships final.



Amusan won heat two of the semifinals on Wednesday in 12.56 seconds; however it was the eighth-fastest time of the semifinals, so she will have to really ramp up her speed in the final in order to defend her title.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian last month due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, but the decision was overturned by the AIU’s disciplinary tribunal panel, allowing her to compete at the World Championships.

Jamaica’s Sean Bailey finished second in his semifinal heat of the men’s 400 meters with a 44.94 and will also run in the finals on Thursday.