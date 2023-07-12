EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School graduate Darell Hernaiz continues to rise in the Oakland Athletics’ farm system.

A very deserved and unsurprising move, as Americas grad Darell Hernaiz is promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Hernaiz was second in the Texas League in batting average for Double-A Midland (.338) this year. Next stop for @Darellbaseball2: MLB. https://t.co/04l2JxDkye — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 12, 2023

Hernaiz was reportedly promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Hernaiz’s call-up comes after he was tearing it up at the Double-A level with the Midland RockHounds this season. In 71 games played, Hernaiz was hitting .338 with five home runs and 43 RBI. The product out of El Paso, Texas ranked second in the Texas League in batting average.

Hernaiz is set to play at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career. Hernaiz is currently in his fourth pro ball season.

Hernaiz was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 138th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. After three seasons in the Orioles’ farm system, Hernaiz was traded from the Baltimore Orioles organization to the Oakland Athletics organization in exchange for pitchers Cole Irvin and Kyle Virbitsky.

The Las Vegas Aviators will return to action on Friday, July 14 against the Reno Aces for a three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark. We will have to wait to see if Hernaiz willget some playing time immediately for the Aviators.