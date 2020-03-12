All remaining Rhinos hockey games canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The remainder of the El Paso Rhinos hockey season has been canceled, the team said in a news release.
You can read the full statement below:
The Western States Hockey League has announced that all scheduled games for the remainder of the 2019-20 season have been cancelled. The Rhinos’ home playoff games scheduled for Mar. 13-15 and Mar. 20-22 will not be played, nor will they be re-scheduled. Thorne Cup Final games in Greeley, CO that were scheduled for the end of March will also be cancelled.
It is of the utmost importance to the El Paso Rhinos organization to ensure the safety and health of players, staff, and spectators. The WSHL and the Rhinos will continue to provide updates regularly on the coronavirus situation.
The Fan Fest is still scheduled for Mar. 28 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the rink and the community is invited to gather for the last event of the season!El Paso Rhinos