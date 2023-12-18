EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday night, Club América secured a 3-0 win over Tigres in the second leg of the Apertura final to win it 2023 Liga MX title.

Alejandro Zendejas, who was born in Ciudad Juárez and lived in El Paso, Texas for a part of his childhood, contributed heavily to the club’s 14th title winning season. Zendejas scored five goals and recorded three assists in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura season.

With the win on Sunday, Zendejas, who played 76 minutes in the final match, won his second career Liga MX title. Zendejas won his first league title back in 2017 with Chivas and then this year with America.

Zendejas became the first USMNT player to win a Mexican title with two historic clubs in Liga MX: Chivas and America. He also became the second player ever to win a Liga MX trophy with those specific clubs. Francisco “Maza” Rodirguez was the first.