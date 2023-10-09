EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones missed his third game of the 2023 season after he sat out the Packers’ “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Jones, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury, was listed as inactive for the Packers’ game against the Raiders on Monday afternoon. NFL insider Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) will be inactive tonight against the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023

The UTEP and Burges High School grad suffered the hamstring injury in the Packers’ week one game against the Chicago Bears. Jones collected 127 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Packers’ 38-20 win over the Bears. Jones said he felt a “little bite” in his hamstring after a 35-yard touchdown catch and run in the 3rd quarter of the game.

Jones missed the next two games before he returned to action in the Packers’ week four loss to the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football” on

In the game against the Lions, Jones played a limited role as he gained just 14 yards on six carries.

After a 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday night, the Packers now enter its bye week, which will give Jones more time to recover.