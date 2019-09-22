Aaron Jones scores two touchdowns in Packers win over Broncos

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, top, falls over Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – El Paso’s Aaron Jones is becoming no stranger to Green Bay Packers fans sitting in the first couple rows in both end zones at Lambeau Field. Jones scored two touchdowns in the Packers’ 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, executing two ‘Lambeau Leaps’ in the process.

El Paso’s Aaron Jones (@Showtyme_33) with his 14th career rushing touchdown for the Green Bay #Packers. And of course, the infamous Lambeau Leap. #DENvsGB #KTSM9Sportspic.twitter.com/HIMZ8tPJMK — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 22, 2019

Jones did not find much running room against the Broncos, but he clearly made the most of his red zone carries. The Burges High School product finished with 10 carries for 19 yards and the two touchdowns.

“It started with the blocking up front. They made it easy,” said Jones. “On the first touchdown, I just gave a little dip to hold the linebacker and I found the lane into the endzone. On the second one, the play was designed to go outside.”

El Paso’s Aaron Jones (@Showtyme_33) with his second rushing touchdown on the day, the 15th of his career. The #Packers up big on the #Broncos. #DENvsGB #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/OgAAFpfsyb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 22, 2019

Jones has rushed for 15 touchdowns in his NFL career and continues to be the featured back in the Packers’ backfield since coming into the league in 2017.

With the win, Green Bay improves to 3-0 and will host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) next Sunday.