Aaron Jones scores two touchdowns in Packers win over Broncos

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – El Paso’s Aaron Jones is becoming no stranger to Green Bay Packers fans sitting in the first couple rows in both end zones at Lambeau Field. Jones scored two touchdowns in the Packers’ 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, executing two ‘Lambeau Leaps’ in the process.
Jones did not find much running room against the Broncos, but he clearly made the most of his red zone carries. The Burges High School product finished with 10 carries for 19 yards and the two touchdowns.
“It started with the blocking up front. They made it easy,” said Jones. “On the first touchdown, I just gave a little dip to hold the linebacker and I found the lane into the endzone. On the second one, the play was designed to go outside.”
Jones has rushed for 15 touchdowns in his NFL career and continues to be the featured back in the Packers’ backfield since coming into the league in 2017.
With the win, Green Bay improves to 3-0 and will host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) next Sunday.