Aaron Jones reflects publicly on passing of father Alvin Jones Sr. for first time

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Beloved El Paso figure Alvin Jones Sr. passed away after a battle with COVID-19 at the beginning of April.

The father of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jr., Jones left a legacy of kindness and community service in the Sun City that carries on with his children.

Aaron Jones is currently at Packers OTA’s in Green Bay and met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. For the first time since his passing, Jones opened up about the loss of his father and got emotional describing the man that meant so much to his family, as well as the city of El Paso.

Aaron Jones spoke from the heart about the passing of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., today in Green Bay. Alvin Sr. was a great man, and a great father, and Aaron shows how strong their relationship was here.



“The rest of my career is dedicated to my father,” Jones said. “He’s the reason I started playing football and the reason that kept me going so many times when I was a kid and wanted to give up.”

Jones added that it was nice to have his brother Alvin in Green Bay for a few weeks while Alvin tried out for the Packers. Now that Alvin is back home, Aaron said his teammates have been the ones picking him up.

“I have a locker room full of brothers here that are making sure I’m ok. Some nights, I’m there with them at their houses on their couches,” he said through tears. “That’s what this game is about just having your brothers around you.”

The Jones brothers have been open through the years about how special their relationship with their father is, with Aaron even penning a column about Alvin Sr. for The Player’s Tribune on Father’s Day 2020.

Aaron added to those feelings about his father on Tuesday, making it clear how close he was with Alvin Sr., and how much they meant to each other.

“He was at every game, and before the game, I would go to a certain spot where he was sitting. I’m still going to go there and have my moment with him,” said Jones. “I know he’s there; he’s got the best seat in the house. I know he’s up there watching me and it’ll be special.”

Jones spoke beautifully for over four minutes about his father, adding that there are goals for his career only he and his father have discussed. Aaron also said to expect some touchdown celebrations in honor of Alvin Sr. this season.