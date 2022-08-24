GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – NFL running back Aaron Jones and his family have given back to the communities of El Paso and Green Bay ever since he was drafted by the Packers in 2017.

On Wednesday, Jones was honored for his efforts when he received the team’s Community Service Award at the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon.

A graduate of UTEP and Burges High School, Jones, his twin brother Alvin Jr. and the entire Jones family, started the A&A All the Way Foundation to help kids and military families in both El Paso and Green Bay.

Jones does bicycle give-a-ways at local schools; hosts football camps in both cities that he calls home; and even hosted a charity softball game at Southwest University Park in June.

Since 2021, it has all been done with his father in mind. Alvin Sr. died due to complications of COVID-19 in April of 2021, which has driven the twins to continue their charity work ever since.

In addition to getting the team’s Community Service Award, Jones was the Packers’ 2021 nominee for the NFL Man of the Year Award.