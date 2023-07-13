EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a busy few weeks of charity events and qualifying for the cornhole world championships, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is gearing up for the 2023 season.

Now entering his seventh season as a pro, Jones had arguably the best year of his career in 2022, gaining 1,516 total yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Things will be very different for the El Paso native and the entire Packers franchise this fall.

GO PACK GO 🧀 Green Bay’s Aaron Jones ( @Showtyme_33 ) and ACL Pro Yetty Irwan take down SuperHole IV prelim #7 in Milwaukee, WI! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OCOHBPRzou — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) July 12, 2023

The franchise traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in the offseason. Green Bay intends to start Jordan Love under center, the first time since 2007 that Rodgers hasn’t been the every-day starter. Jones will look to be even more important to the Packers in his seventh season next fall.

“It’s new, it’s fresh. It’s been great and I just look to provide that spark to my team, be a leader. Help Jordan, make his job easier, but we’re all going to make each other’s jobs easier. I want to help us go far,” Jones said.

Jones also told the media gathered at his youth football camp in El Paso last month that he’s taking on a bigger role as a leader in the Packers locker room this season.

Not naturally a verbal leader, Jones has worked on that aspect of his game as an NFL player and now that he’s looked at as one of the most important leaders on the roster, he’s comfortable with it.

“I’ve never been the vocal guy, I’ve led by example. I’ve developed more of that communication part over the last two years. I want what’s best for us, it’s not about me it’s about the team,” Jones said.

The Packers will open the 2023 season on the road at rival Chicago on Sept. 10. The charity softball game is June 29 at Southwest University Park, followed by the Jones Brothers’ youth football camp the next day at Burges.