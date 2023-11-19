GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – Late in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, El Paso native Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the game.

Jones’ knee got caught under multiple defenders on a run play and he left the field in tears and on a cart and did not return to the game. However, it appears that Jones’ injury may not be as bad as it was initially thought to be.

The Burges High School and UTEP alum told reporters after the game that preliminary tests showed that it was not an ACL injury. Jones said that he’ll get an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of the damage.

“The initial pain and all that, it (seemed worse),” Jones said. “I thought it was my ACL and that I’d be done for the season. But, I caught a break and hopefully it’s not anything serious.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Jones was in “good spirits” after the game and that they hope Jones could return to play later in 2023.

“I don’t think it’s long-term,” LaFleur said.

Jones has already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, so whatever his knee injury just adds to the difficult 2023 campaign that the El Paso native has had. He and the Packers will hope to get more good news with the MRI on Monday.