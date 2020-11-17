Aaron Jones cereal coming to El Paso’s Vista Market grocery stores

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTM) – It’s not a box of Wheaties; no, it’s even better.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, a former Burges High School and UTEP Miners star, is getting his own brand of cereal.

The Pro Bowler, in conjunction with Vista Market, announced on Tuesday that the Aaron Jones Touchdown Squares Cereal will be sold at Vista Market grocery stores across El Paso beginning Nov. 23. The toasty sweet cinnamon squares will be available exclusively at the stores around El Paso.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefits Jones’ A&A All the Way Foundation that aims to make an impact in the lives of youths through charitable giving and action in Green Bay and in El Paso. More information on the foundation can be found at www.aaalltheway.org.