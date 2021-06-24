Aaron and Alvin Jones raising money for military families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr. are raising funds for military families through a new series called “Freedom Is” through their A&A All The Way Foundation.

The Freedom Is program will be a monthly video series that recognizes children in military families and raise funds to provide them with joy-filled experiences including trips to local zoos with parents or family movie nights.

Brothers Aaron and Alvin initiated the series with explaining their shared experience as sons growing up in a military family. Their parents served in the military for 56 combined years.

“We were in second grade when both of our parents got deployed at the same time to Iraq, and I remember when they would come home, we didn’t want to leave their side,” Aaron Jones said. “So, freedom to me is being able to spend time with my family.”

Alvin elaborated saying family is everything to him and his brother.

“We moved around a lot and were really lucky for the support system we had,” he said. “The whole experience made us cherish time with our family so much more.”

The public can see the video series on the A&A All The Way Foundation’s social media. The first featured family was the Kramer’s from West Bend, Wisconsin. An auction is also open to the public to bid on exclusive football memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences with the Jones brothers.

To learn more visit their website.

Having grown up in a #MilitaryFamily themselves, @showtyme_33 & @My_Tyme10 are raising funds to provide experiences to military families, like the Kramer Family. Watch to hear what "Freedom Is" to Cori & Paxton Kramer. #AAAllTheWay #FreedomIs

Learn more https://t.co/DI3l8L3wGP pic.twitter.com/OBwXJYnW4v — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) June 23, 2021

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.