EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones, NFL/CFL pro athletes and founders of A&A All the Way Foundation, return to El Paso to have some softball fun and coach football fundamentals.
Aaron Jones, running back for the Green Bay Packers, and Alvin Jones Jr., linebacker for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, are bringing the inaugural A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game.
400 student-athletes are slated to attend the Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp following the charity softball game which is to raise money for their foundation.
The game will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso.
This family-friendly evening will feature a roster of current and former teammates of Aaron and Alvin, along with local celebrities, in a fun-filled atmosphere. The night will feature a home run derby, softball game, silent auction, merchandise, and raffle.
Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the foundation’s primary focus areas: youth recreation and fitness, children’s basic needs, and military families.
Friday, June 24
Southwest University Park
El Paso, TX
5:30 PM – Gates Open
6:30 PM – Home Run Derby
7:30 PM – Softball Game
HOME TEAM:
Vino All Stars
Chris Carson
Erika Castillo
Quintin Demps
DeShon Elliott
Eva Hoyt
Nik Needham
Krystall Poppin
John Skelton
Eric Stokes
Ryan Urrutia
Wolverine
Alvin Jones (Vino)
Mark Medrano
Evan George Vourazeris
Brian Keith Cole II
Will Hernandez
VISITING TEAM:
Showtyme
Aaron Jones
Rachel Barraza
Bryn Forbes
Cynthia Hernandzz
Kylin Hill
Omar Quintanilla
Stephen Skelton
Spider Man
Eric Tomlinson
Joe Tofferi
Dickey Williams
Dexter Williams
Cinta De Oro
Jamie Rodriguez
It is always a pleasure to work with an organization focused on bringing new opportunities and resources to our youth. These kids must know that their dreams are achievable. All the additional skills that they will be learning through the camp will help set them up for a future of success no matter what path they take. TFCU is a proud supporter of A&A All The Way, and we look forward to making many more of these impactful events possible.Max Villaronga, President & CEO of TFCU
In addition to the softball game, the event will include a home run derby, silent auction, raffle, and exclusive merchandise.
All proceeds from this event benefit the foundation and allow them to continue their efforts in creating opportunities for youth recreation and fitness, military families, and providing basic needs for children.
Following the game will be the 5th Annual Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp that will take place at Burges High School on June 25, 2022.
Aaron and Alvin Jones coach the camp with fellow current and former NFL athletes to teach football fundamentals and strategy while building character, leadership, and sportsmanship skills. The support from sponsors and donors has fully funded this camp, providing 400 student-athletes between 3rd and 12th grade with a free opportunity to train and learn from the best.
