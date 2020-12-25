A KTSM 9 Sports Tradition: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — It’s been a year unlike any other, and El Pasoans did their best to continue on through the toughest of circumstances in 2020.

That included in the world of sports, which went on pause for much of the year, but returned and still provided some memorable moments.

For the second year in a row, KTSM 9 Sports Anchor Colin Deaver brings the Sun City his original adaptation of one of the world’s most famous poems. On Christmas Eve, here’s a presentation of ‘Twas the Night before Christmas in the Borderland.

