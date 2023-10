EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Take a look at the KTSM 9 Overtime Remix Top 3 Plays of the Week for the week of Oct. 29.

The plays come courtesy of Del Valle High School football star Jake Fette, Borderland native Alejandro Zendejas, who is a young star for Club America in Liga MX, and New Mexico State women’s soccer play Meredith Scott.